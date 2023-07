Detectives are searching for the person who stabbed a man in Fresno County overnight.

Man stabbed during fight, Fresno Co. Deputies search for suspect

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are searching for the person who stabbed a man in Fresno county overnight.

Deputies were called to Manning and West avenues for a report of a fight.

A man was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Deputies are still searching for the attacker.

There is no description of that person at this time.

