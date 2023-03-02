Fresno County declares local state of emergency due to storms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local state of emergency was declared in Fresno County on Thursday morning due to severe weather conditions.

A series of powerful winter storms have caused power outages, downed trees, and dangerous driving conditions.

Officials say the state of emergency will help address the extensive damage left behind throughout the county by the storms.

It will also help with recovery efforts for possible flooding caused by the snow melt.

The proclamation comes one day after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties across the state, including Madera, Mariposa, Tulare, and Kern counties.

Fresno County was not on that list.