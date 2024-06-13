  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Madera leaders approve millions to fix failing sewer line

KFSN logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Madera leaders approve millions to fix failing sewer line
Madera city leaders have approved a multi-million dollar bid to fix a failing sewer line that's caused serious safety concerns.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera city leaders have approved a multi-million dollar bid to fix a failing sewer line that's caused serious safety concerns.

On Monday, part of the pipe collapsed below Avenue 13, creating a sinkhole that swallowed the trailer of a semi-truck.

It followed another sewer line break and sinkhole in the same area last week.

In both cases, residents reduced water usage until crews stabilized the system.

Wednesday night, the city council approved a local emergency declaration and a contract to rehabilitate the sewer line.

The total budget for the project is nearly $11 million.

Construction will take place on a four-and-a-half mile stretch along Avenue 13 between Granada and Road 21 1/2.

It's unclear when the project will be complete.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW