Madera leaders approve millions to fix failing sewer line

Madera city leaders have approved a multi-million dollar bid to fix a failing sewer line that's caused serious safety concerns.

Madera city leaders have approved a multi-million dollar bid to fix a failing sewer line that's caused serious safety concerns.

Madera city leaders have approved a multi-million dollar bid to fix a failing sewer line that's caused serious safety concerns.

Madera city leaders have approved a multi-million dollar bid to fix a failing sewer line that's caused serious safety concerns.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera city leaders have approved a multi-million dollar bid to fix a failing sewer line that's caused serious safety concerns.

On Monday, part of the pipe collapsed below Avenue 13, creating a sinkhole that swallowed the trailer of a semi-truck.

It followed another sewer line break and sinkhole in the same area last week.

In both cases, residents reduced water usage until crews stabilized the system.

Wednesday night, the city council approved a local emergency declaration and a contract to rehabilitate the sewer line.

The total budget for the project is nearly $11 million.

Construction will take place on a four-and-a-half mile stretch along Avenue 13 between Granada and Road 21 1/2.

It's unclear when the project will be complete.