Crews work to clean up downed trees around Fresno ahead of next storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a familiar sight on Thursday as crews in Fresno County continued to clear damage left behind by the latest storm.

As the clean up continues, residents have also been bracing for the next round of wet weather.

The damage left behind by the storm was something that could be seen from Pinedale Avenue, where basketball hoops lay on their side.

A tree came down in the neighborhood, remarkably missing a nearby home entirely.

Elida Rendon, who lives next door, said despite weathering the storm from inside, the wind still kept them up.

"I was worried that the other trees would fall on this side because of the kids sleeping back there," Rendon said.

From blocking a home's entryway, to blocking the entire roadway at Fairmont and Sequoia, downed trees kept city crews busy in Fresno.

Three dozen public works crews stayed on call responding to incidents overnight into Thursday morning.

"We had about 30 tree calls last night remarkably only two flooding calls," Public Works Director Scott Mozier said.

200 city employees are dedicated to paving roadways, repairing sidewalks and clearing debris on a daily basis.

"The rain has been steady. We've been able to keep the roadways clear. The big leaf fall happened earlier, with the cold, so thankfully leaves are off the trees, water is flowing and things are going well," Mozier said

As this next system makes its way in, make sure to stay prepared.

If you have any flooding concerns near your property you can also take advantage of free self-serve sandbags.

Those are available thanks to a partnership between the city and county.

The sandbag location is at Sommerville and Perrin avenues.