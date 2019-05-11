Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce celebrate mothers in the valley

By Cristina H. Davies
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon on Friday to celebrate and honor mothers.

This year Betty Elser was crowned Mother of the Year.

On Friday, later morning Elser walked into Pardini's with a big smile on her face.

Family and friends greeted her and congratulated her on being Mother of the Year.

This title comes with a dazzling crown.

"It's still unbelievable," Elser said while family helped her pin it in place.

As Elser sat down to talk about her award she explained she is still in shock but said it has been a humbling experience.

"It's pretty special, a little nerve-racking because I'm not used to the attention but it's great," she said.

Elser's adult children nominated her for this special title.

"She's just super sweet. She's nurturing, she's encouraging, she's supportive. She does all those things you would want really any mother to do. I know all mothers are special and Happy Mother's Day to all mothers but she is just extra special," said Robbin Scida, who is one of Elser's daughters.

EMBED More News Videos

The Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon on Friday to celebrate and honor mothers.



The Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce chose Elser because she really exemplifies "The Golden Rule".

According to the organization's website, this means mothers nominated "have a sense of responsibility in civic affairs, religious, service and professional organizations, and be active in service for public good".

Elser has spent decades taking care of those she loves and has a little secret to help others navigate motherhood.

"I think the biggest thing is to listen and communicate with your kids," she said with a smile on her face.

She knows all too well that life is unpredictable but as many know, moms have superpowers to overcome obstacles.

"You can be ready for just about anything but there is always something that props ups and it's a challenge to you but you grin and bear it and go on," she said.
