Suspect in car fires shots at driver in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the suspect who shot at a car in northwest Fresno on Thursday night.It happened just before 11 pm on Shaw and Valentine Avenues.Investigators say the victim was driving west on Shaw when another driver in a gray car pulled up next to him and fired several shots.Bullets hit the front passenger windows of the victim's car. He was not hurt.Officers found broken glass at the scene but did not discover any shell casings.A motive for the attack is unknown.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.