Police searching for 3 men who robbed central Fresno 7-Eleven

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for three men who robbed a 7-Eleven store in central Fresno on Friday morning.

Investigators say three men wearing masks entered the store on Cedar and Clinton Avenues around 1 am. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspects ran off toward Cedar with the cash.

"Right now, we have multiple officers in the area, with the assistance of K-9 units. We'll simply check the area and see if we can locate the suspects," said Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson.

Officials did not say how much money was taken.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.
