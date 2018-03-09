Fresno day care provider arrested for alleged sex crimes with children

A 59 year old Fresno daycare provider is under arrest for sex crimes with children. Police say two female victims were assaulted by Gustavo Jiminez Pacheco. He and his wife operate Julia’s Daycare from their SE Fresno home. pic.twitter.com/2bxkAwc7HH — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) March 10, 2018

Julia's Daycare was quiet Friday, with no sign of any children. Investigators say the in-home daycare is in the process of having its license revoked.Just days ago, Fresno police served a warrant at the home to look for any additional electronic evidence. Friday, neighbors said they often saw Gustavo Jiminez Pacheco taking kids to school.Police were called to the daycare after a 4-year-old girl came home with a disturbing story for her mother. Investigators interviewed the child, who confirmed the details. Officers say Pacheco was interviewed and provided "statements that were consistent with the complaints made by victims."Karl Maceachron lives across the street from Pacheco. He says he mostly kept to himself and seemed to provide good childcare, along with his wife."As far as I know if anyone asked me if I need a babysitter, send them to the people. I did not have any idea what's going on," Maceachron said.According to licensing records, Julia's Daycare has been in operation since 2011. Both Pacheco and his wife passed all background checks. In addition, they do not have criminal records.