Fresno dog parks will reopen Monday with changes, city officials say

Al Radka Dog Park

Basin AH1 Dog Park

Belcher Dog Park

Figarden Dog Park

Inspiration Dog Park

Jaswant Singh Khalra Dog Park

Koligian Dog Park

Stallion Dog Park

Todd Beamer Dog Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dog parks in the city of Fresno will reopen on Monday, June 15, with new rules to protect dog owners and their four-legged friends.Human visitors will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear face masks, and no groups will be allowed to congregate.For the dogs, owners should try to keep their pet from coming into contact with other dogs from different households. Also, there will be no shared dog bowls in the parks.The city said the number of people allowed into the dog park might be limited to avoid crowding, but no specific capacity was given.Woodward Dog Park and Roeding Dog Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily, officials said.These other dog parks will reopen from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily:Dog owners will need to walk to the parks as parking lots at all city-owned parks are still closed amid the pandemic, the city said.