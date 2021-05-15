COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno drive-thru vaccine, food distribution event aims to raise vaccination rates

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Drive-thru vaccine, food distribution being held Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is making strides in vaccinating as many people as possible, but getting everyone on board remains a challenge, and efforts are in full force.

The United in Health Equity Coalition is partnering with other local organizations for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and food box distribution Saturday, May 15.

One thousand food boxes are ready to be handed Saturday morning as efforts to vaccinate those in the Central Valley continue.

"It is such hard work to attribute to our people because again they are afraid, and they are scared," said Diana Vargas, program coordinator.

Latina, Diana Vargas, has been working with the United in Health Equity Coalition in hopes of educating and vaccinating those who remain doubtful.

She says targeting minorities has been a top priority, and they're pushing to raise the vaccination rate in the 93706 zip code area. Recent data shows 29.4% of people there are vaccinated.

The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event aims to increase that number.



"This is an incentive to get the community to come out," says Vargas, "the department of public health will be administering the vaccines to the community."

If you are still not convinced about the COVID-19 vaccine, health providers will be there to answer any questions.
"We are here to spread the word and facts, most importantly the facts," said Vargas.

Whether you decide to get the vaccine or not, free boxes of nonperishable food items will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Their hope is for everyone to feel welcome and encouraged.

"Just bringing those incentives trying to get that family aspect is what we are going for," Vargas added.

People are encouraged to preregister if they plan to get vaccinated. The first 75 people to do so will get a $50 gift card. There will be drawings, prizes, and free burritos for those receiving the vaccine.

Walk-ins are accepted, but priority will be for those who preregistered. The event starts at 9:00 am at the Centro La Familia Advocacy Center located at 302 Fresno St., Fresno, CA.

For those interested in getting the vaccine are recommended to pre-register by clicking here.

Contact Centro La Familia by calling 559-369-6382 or email uhe@centrolafamilia.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthvaccinescovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News