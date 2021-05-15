Fresno drive-thru vaccine, food distribution event aims to raise vaccination rates

The United in Health Equity Coalition is partnering with other local organizations for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and food box distribution Saturday, May 15.
One thousand food boxes are ready to be handed Saturday morning as efforts to vaccinate those in the Central Valley continue.
"It is such hard work to attribute to our people because again they are afraid, and they are scared," said Diana Vargas, program coordinator.
Latina, Diana Vargas, has been working with the United in Health Equity Coalition in hopes of educating and vaccinating those who remain doubtful.
She says targeting minorities has been a top priority, and they're pushing to raise the vaccination rate in the 93706 zip code area. Recent data shows 29.4% of people there are vaccinated.
The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event aims to increase that number.
"This is an incentive to get the community to come out," says Vargas, "the department of public health will be administering the vaccines to the community."
If you are still not convinced about the COVID-19 vaccine, health providers will be there to answer any questions.
"We are here to spread the word and facts, most importantly the facts," said Vargas.
Whether you decide to get the vaccine or not, free boxes of nonperishable food items will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Their hope is for everyone to feel welcome and encouraged.
"Just bringing those incentives trying to get that family aspect is what we are going for," Vargas added.
People are encouraged to preregister if they plan to get vaccinated. The first 75 people to do so will get a $50 gift card. There will be drawings, prizes, and free burritos for those receiving the vaccine.
Walk-ins are accepted, but priority will be for those who preregistered. The event starts at 9:00 am at the Centro La Familia Advocacy Center located at 302 Fresno St., Fresno, CA.
For those interested in getting the vaccine are recommended to pre-register by clicking here.
Contact Centro La Familia by calling 559-369-6382 or email uhe@centrolafamilia.org.