Fresno EOC holds community meeting in southwest Fresno

Over 100 randomly selected eligible families will get $500 a month for one year. Applications are open until May 15.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southwest Fresno residents got a chance to share their concerns and learn about how to possibly receive $500 a month.

On Saturday, the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission held a community forum at Franklin Head Start.

More than 60 residents turned out to share their insight about important issues, concerns and strengths in Southwest Fresno.

They were also able to learn about the Advancing Fresno County Guaranteed Income program.

Applications for guaranteed income are open until May 15.

Fresno EOC says it will be holding more community forums.

Next Tuesday, it will be at the Pinedale Boys and Girls Club, Wednesday in Mendota and on March 26, it will hold a forum in Huron.

For more information on these programs, go to the Fresno EOC's website.