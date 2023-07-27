Fresno EOC helping those experiencing homelessness amid triple-digit temperatures

A local non-profit is taking action to help people experiencing homelessness cope with the Valley heat.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is taking action to help people experiencing homelessness cope with the Valley heat.

Members of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission set up in four different locations around the city on Wednesday.

They handed out a variety of items to help unhoused residents stay cool and comfortable.

"Anything that can keep them cool, whether it's a bottle of water, whether it's cooling towels, whether it's sunscreen, anything that can protect them from the heat," says Latasha Main. "This is something that is definitely needed in our community, especially with this triple-digit heat."

The outreach effort is part of the organization's ''Cooling with Care'' initiative.

The goal was to serve more than 100 people across the city.

If you missed the pop-up, you can visit Fresno EOC's website to access resources.