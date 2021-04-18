Families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder surprised by Fresno Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder got a surprise visit from Fresno Fire Department on Saturday.A local group called "Ivan and Friends" held its first Autism Awareness Event at Woodward Park.This was a small gathering to celebrate ASD families during Autism Awareness month.They had a Tie-Dye Station, face painting and Sensory fun activities.Fresno firefighters demonstrated what they look like when they are wearing their equipment."When we are all fully dressed up with our gear, breathing air and everything, it can be pretty intimidating to the little ones," says Shane Brown with Fresno Fire. "So we want them to not be scared if we are in a house full of smoke looking for them when they see what looks like a monster coming at them. They know that we are there to help them."The fire crew is fully vaccinated."Ivan and Friends" group just got approved for their nonprofit, The Possibility Center.