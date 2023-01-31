Crews tear down Fresno event center after fire

The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It was definitely a scary experience, I'm sure everyone out here felt the same," said Robert Anderson. He just moved back to Fresno from Texas one day ago.

Anderson said he has young children and was concerned as he watched a fire tear through the three story Fagbule Glass House just before midnight Sunday.

This new video provided by the Fresno Fire Department shows the intense flames and smoke swirling into the night sky. By Monday morning, crews began tearing down what was left.

"The owner of the building is working with a contractor that contracts with the city to bring the building down," said Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz.

Janz said the owner will have to pay for the service eventually. We reached out to the owners of the building, and they chose to not comment at this time.

However, we are now learning more about the battle firefighters faced.

Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless said it was an extremely dangerous scene, but first responders still moved in to search for anyone inside.

"Just a testament to the dedication and bravery of those firefighters who made that choice, cause that was a choice not a lot of people would of made," said Wanless.

They soon had to pull the crews out - and took a defensive approach, using ladders to spray the roof from above.

"We don't have the ability to put this fire out with people inside the building safely," said Wanless.

Wanless said there are no reports of any injuries or anyone missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities hope cameras in the area may give them some clues as to what happened.

