FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames scorched an abandoned Fresno building for the second time in the last two months.Firefighters responded to a fire around 2:30 am at the former Anderson-Clayton cotton building on Orange and California Avenues.Fire crews took a defensive approach to fight the flames, containing the blaze to that one building.No one was hurt.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The same building caught fire back on May 27.