FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a maintenance shed at a west central Fresno cemetery on Monday morning.The fire broke out just before 3:30 am at the Veterans Liberty Cemetery on Belmont and Hughes.The fire gutted a metal shop building.Officials said the building was burning for some time before the fire department was notified.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters believe it may have been sparked by a person experiencing homelessness.