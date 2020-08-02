Fresno Fire Department sees busiest month of 2020 in July

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- July has been the busiest month for the Fresno Fire Department this year. The number of fire calls they received was just shy of 650.

They also saw a major increase in brush fires responding to 250 of them.

Engineer Shane Brown says many of them were ignited by those who are homeless.

"We have seen a huge spike in fires due to homeless activity, specifically along the highways," he said.

Those encampments are visible to anyone driving through the city of Fresno. Brown says they've seen a 75% increase in fires started by transients.

"Those tend to burn, seems like every single day," he said.

The fire department is also experiencing a rise in suspected arson cases.

But Brown says they are running into problems when it comes to proving that as the cause.

He adds, zero dollar bail and early releases of inmates could be contributing factors.

"They are back on the streets and they have nowhere to go, so we have seen that surge in the homeless population as well," he said.

Then there are the triple-digit temperatures, which Brown says work against them. They not only fatigue crews, but at times hinder their efforts.

"When it is 100 to 106 degrees outside and it is super dry and then the wind starts blowing," Brown said. "Any time these fires spark and the wind blows, it just drives them."

With July in the books, Brown and the fire department are hoping for a calmer August, but are prepared for anything thrown their way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomelessfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 brothers who helped create Fresno's first professional soccer team severely ill due to COVID-19
Teen drives himself home after being injured in central Fresno shooting
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
Central California coronavirus cases
Man airlifted to hospital after falling into Sequoia National Park waterfall
Alleged DUI driver crashes head-on into car, 4 people hospitalized
Fresno Co. teen is first CA child to die due to COVID-19
Show More
Yosemite National Park officials urging visitors to not speed after bear deaths
Fresno State opens admissions for community college transfers for Spring 2021
Visalia, Hanford restaurants open with outdoor dining
New dessert shop opens in northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified releases online learning plan for new school year
More TOP STORIES News