Firefighters stop flames from spreading into central Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters stopped flames from damaging a business in central Fresno.The fire was first reported just before 1:00 am in a strip mall on Broadway Street near Belmont Avenue.Officials say the fire started in a dumpster underneath the overhang of a roof. It then spread to a seamstress shop.The store had minor damage, mainly from firefighters who needed to access the building. Fire crews made certain there was no fire in the walls or ceiling.The building is occupied by Munoz Upholstery and will be without electricity since the power meters were involved in the fire, officials said.No one was injured.