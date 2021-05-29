animal rescue

Fresno firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From fires to felines, a team of Fresno firefighters are proving there's no job they're not up to the task for.

Crews were called to the Tower District -- where a cat found itself stuck between a tree branch and a hard place.

The animal was wedged so tight, they had to use the jaws of life to free the feline.

With a little work, the cat was brought down safely and returned to a very thankful owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoanimal rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Birds, other wildlife at risk from CA oil spill
Tulare County offering shelter to animals evacuated due to fires
Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida
Livestock rescue from California wildfires
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News