Fresno firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From fires to felines, a team of Fresno firefighters are proving there's no job they're not up to the task for.Crews were called to the Tower District -- where a cat found itself stuck between a tree branch and a hard place.The animal was wedged so tight, they had to use the jaws of life to free the feline.With a little work, the cat was brought down safely and returned to a very thankful owner.