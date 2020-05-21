Fresno creates task force to deal with spots prone to fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno is deploying a first-of-its-kind team aimed at tackling vacant lots prone to fire within the city.Fresno Deputy Fire Marshal Jay Tracy says there are more than 1,500 vacant lots within the city. While most property owners maintain their lots, not doing so can have explosive consequences.Fresno Fire has gone throughout the city identifying hotspots. A list of 20 has already been given to the city, with another 20 on the way.Tracy says his experience in the field has proved beneficial in identifying problem areas."There were lots that we knew every year were going to burn. We knew there were lots that would burn two or three times," says Tracy.So the city is getting a step ahead of the game with an abatement task force.Fresno housing and neighborhood revitalization manager Rodney Horton says their goal is to be proactive and go to a property with tall grass and weeds and abate the property at the homeowner's expense.Horton says it starts with a notice. "They have a certain period of time to make corrections to the property," he says.Homeowners concerned about vacant properties can use the city's FresGo app or call 311.The abatement team has been training for the last two weeks, already tackling problem spots that belong to the RDA.Fines start at $250 and increase from there. That's in addition to the cost of having an abatement team clear the dry grass and weeds.