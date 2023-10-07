Fresno Fire says multiple fires near the San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno are now under control.

Multiple fires under control near San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire says multiple fires near the San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno are now under control.

Firefighters were seen hosing down multiple burned spots at the river bottom near Bluff Avenue.

Officials say they initially responded to one fire, but the call quickly grew into multiple fires.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fresno Fire says one person was detained by law enforcement. No arrests have been made at this time.

Fresno Fire was also called out to fight a fire along the Fresno River near Highway 41. No further details were revealed but crews are advising to use caution if you're in the area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.