Fresno city leaders get to experience one day in the life of a firefighter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City leaders traded in their suits and slacks for firefighter gear on Saturday.It's part of the city's annual Firefighter for a Day event."It gives you a deep appreciation for what these firefighters do day in and day out," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.Mayor Dyer was one of roughly 20 participants in the event."Using the jaws of life, carrying hose up towers, wearing all the gear and getting to feel what that's like," described Fire Chief Kerri Donis. "It's important that they understand and get a feel for what firefighters do each and every day."Held at Fire Station 3 in downtown Fresno, participants had the chance to see firsthand what our fire crews experience every day."Today's a cool morning but I can't imagine being in this gear in 100 degree weather," said Nasreen Johnson with Caglia Environmental. "We got to go in a building, take out a fire hose. It's a little terrifying to be in a building you can't see."Participants got the chance to learn the ins and outs of search and rescue, drill tower burns and maneuvered through multiple environments."I've experience a small part of it in the police department," added Mayor Dyer. "Donning the gear, and the mask, and going through tear gas filled rooms, but this is a different experience."Situations were all led by an instructor for safety. The event is sponsored by the Fresno Fire Chiefs Foundation and Fresno Fire Department.