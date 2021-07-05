Fireworks light up Fresno's sky for 4th of July: VIDEO

Legal fireworks, labeled "safe and sane" by the state fire marshal, were heard across neighborhoods in the city while community organizations held professionals shows.
But illegal fireworks could also be seen lighting up the sky in Fresno.
RELATED: Fresno firefighters gear up for busy 4th of July night
Fresno firefighters were kept busy into the morning hours, ensuring that all celebrations remained safe. They teamed up with the police to crack down on illegal fireworks that explode or leave the ground.
Still, Action News cameras captured some bright blasts as unauthorized people continued to shoot fireworks into the air.
RELATED: Video shows massive blast as fireworks go off as they're being set up in Ocean City, Maryland