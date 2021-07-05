fireworks

Fireworks light up Fresno's sky for 4th of July: VIDEO

EMBED <>More Videos

Fireworks light up Fresno's sky for 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sound of explosions was heard all across Central California Sunday night as locals celebrated the Fourth of July.

Legal fireworks, labeled "safe and sane" by the state fire marshal, were heard across neighborhoods in the city while community organizations held professionals shows.

But illegal fireworks could also be seen lighting up the sky in Fresno.

RELATED: Fresno firefighters gear up for busy 4th of July night
EMBED More News Videos

Fireworks lit the sky, and calls of fires began flooding into stations.



Fresno firefighters were kept busy into the morning hours, ensuring that all celebrations remained safe. They teamed up with the police to crack down on illegal fireworks that explode or leave the ground.

Still, Action News cameras captured some bright blasts as unauthorized people continued to shoot fireworks into the air.

RELATED: Video shows massive blast as fireworks go off as they're being set up in Ocean City, Maryland
EMBED More News Videos

A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day's fireworks shows in multiple locations had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno4th of julysocietyfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREWORKS
17-year-old Delano boy loses hand after firework incident
Illegal firework destroys Merced home, citations issued across city
Video: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4
Valley firefighters see busy 4th of July weekend
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News