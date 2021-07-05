Fireworks light up Fresno's sky for 4th of July: VIDEO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10861799" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fireworks lit the sky, and calls of fires began flooding into stations.

A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day's fireworks shows in multiple locations had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sound of explosions was heard all across Central California Sunday night as locals celebrated the Fourth of July.Legal fireworks, labeled "safe and sane" by the state fire marshal, were heard across neighborhoods in the city while community organizations held professionals shows.But illegal fireworks could also be seen lighting up the sky in Fresno.Fresno firefighters were kept busy into the morning hours, ensuring that all celebrations remained safe. They teamed up with the police to crack down on illegal fireworks that explode or leave the ground.Still, Action News cameras captured some bright blasts as unauthorized people continued to shoot fireworks into the air.