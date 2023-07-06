Valley air quality takes a hit following July 4 fireworks

Fireworks, both legal and illegal, lit up the Central Valley sky on the Fourth of July.

According to experts, peak hours of air pollution are from noon to 6 p.m. It's recommended you stay inside, if possible.

It made for a stunning sight, but the aftermath is less impressive.

By 10 p.m. Tuesday, data from Valley Air shows the amount of ash, chemicals and smoke in the air was high enough to recommend people avoid being outside.

"Thankfully, we have a little bit of wind movement in the Valley that helped with dispersion, but you can expect the high heat. So the general upcoming weather will have the potential for poor air quality again," explained spokeswoman Heather Heinks.

Currently, most of the Valley is dealing with moderate air quality -- with the exception of Tulare County, where it's unhealthy for sensitive groups.

However, a Fresno doctor said even the healthiest people can feel the impact of poor air quality.

"When there is air pollution, that means particulate matters, they've taken the place of the oxygen," said Dr. A.M. Aminian, with Allergy Institute. "So anyone with or without chronic illnesses or respiratory problems, they still get those air pollution down. It takes away from their oxygen."

It can then lead to burning eyes and difficulty breathing unless you take preventative measures.

"Wear a mask," suggested Dr. Aminian. "When you get back to the house, then take a shower because these particular matters are all over your skin."

Heinks said, "Look to change the filters in your home. It took in a lot of soot last night."

With more extreme heat on the way, the Valley's air quality will remain a concern well into summer.

