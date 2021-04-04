FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the blink of an eye, Evan Lewis's business, Rubia's Churros, was in danger and her life was on the line.
"It was unexpected, everything was completely unexpected and it happened so quickly," she said.
Friday, as Lewis drove to a Fresno Street Eats event, she lost control of her food truck.
She was on Highway 180 when the food truck attached to her pickup truck started to fishtail.
"I ended up spinning all the way around on the freeway in the fast lane. My mom was following me and next thing you know, I'm facing her," she said.
Lewis's vehicle came to stop near the median. Her food truck flipped on its side, bringing her business to a screeching halt.
Miraculously, no one was hurt.
"It was just amazing to walk out of that safe," she said.
Lewis is still is assessing the damages.
She also lost some equipment and product in the accident.
Her food truck remains operable even though she needs to work on repairs.
Rubia's Churros has been a vendor at many of Fresno County's biggest events.
Fresno Street Eat's President Mike Oz said her bright pink truck and churros are a fan favorite.
"They have been a staple in town for a few years now and they have often brought smiles to people's faces," he said.
It's taken Lewis a lot to grow her business and she's not letting this obstacle get in the way of her success
"Next we go back to what we know. Luckily, we adapt very well to change and we didn't start as a food truck, we started as a caterer," she said.
Despite this major setback, Evan is moving forward with an event this Easter Sunday at Set Free Church located at 615 Academy in Sanger, where she'll be handing out free churros.
A GoFundMe account has also been setup to help with expenses.
Fresno food truck owner nearly loses truck in crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News