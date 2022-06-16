Fresno vision center offering free eye exams

InSight Vision Center in northeast Fresno is taking action to make sure no one's vision gets overlooked.
The center is beginning to plan its second Operation Eye Supply event, after seeing success from its first one in April. At the event, people can get free eye exams.
"We wanted to help those less fortunate," said ophthalmic technician Javier Garcia. "Eye exams make sure we catch certain diseases."
Garcia said those with limited access to healthcare can end up having bad eye conditions that can go undiagnosed for a long time without an annual checkup.
"Certain patients who, especially with diabetes, if it's uncontrolled, can start affecting the vision," he said. "It can get to the point where they can lose their sight."
One patient at April's event had cataracts.
"It got to the point where she could hardly see her hand in front of her face. So we've already had her go through the surgeries, and she is seeing much better," Garcia said.
IVC's mission includes giving back to the Central Valley community, and it plans to host Operation Eye Supply or similar events every few months.
You can stay up to date by visiting their website or Facebook.