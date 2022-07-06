Fresno Unified offering dozens of free summer programs for all its students

The district partnered with over 40 local vendors. They will offer a wide range of educational options, including swim lessons and learning to fly a plane.
Jeremy Ward is the assistant superintendent for College and Career Readiness at the district. He is thankful for the $40 million in state funding that helped make this happen.
"This funding allows us to bring a wide set of experiences forward to our children that really will help to shape the way they view themselves and things that they would like to pursue later on," says Ward.
Over 6,000 students are participating at various locations, including the Fresno Discovery Center in east central Fresno.
Third-grader Adelyne is one of the 80 students at this week's day camp.
"Me and my friends are having an amazing time, and I just love it here," she says.
The Discovery Center's executive director, Melissa Telemeco, says this partnership brings a welcome financial boost.
"Summer is very difficult for us. We typically have very very low numbers and we don't have a lot of people coming in. We actually typically operate on a loss being open to the public because we lose money paying our staff and not making enough on admissions," she says.
In northeast Fresno, nearly 1,000 students will take part in Break the Barrier's summer camp. The activities include cheer and learning to swim.
CEO Jared Hergenrader looks forward to kicking off their program this upcoming week.
"I believe this is life-changing for many families, many families who may be at risk, many families where these children might not see outside of their three-mile radius or their neighborhoods."
Summer camp sessions are a week long each, and go through the month of July.
Lunch and transportation is provided.
There are still spots available. To sign up visit here.