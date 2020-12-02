Fresno gym fined after it refuses to shut down indoor operations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno gym was fined by the Fresno City Code Enforcement on Monday after officials say it was continuing indoor operations in defiance of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.Indoor operations at gyms are not allowed as long as Fresno County remains in California's most restrictive 'purple tier' due to a surge in coronavirus cases.Action News went to Fit Republic Health Clubs' location at First and Herndon, as well as to its location at Cedar and Ashlan on Tuesday night.Both had members working out indoors.Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias told Action News that Fit Republic has been given at least four warnings to shut down indoor operations.He said the city has been receiving complaints daily regarding several Fit Republic locations, many of them from competitors.The chain of gyms was given its first citation on Monday, amounting to $250.The fine will increase with successive citations, up to $10,000.Arias says other businesses have also been warned, and they have complied. Fit Republic is the only business that is not complying with COVID-19 restrictions.A member, Emily Chanthasinh, spoke with Action News after finishing her workout inside.She said precautions are in place to keep people inside safe."It's every other cardio machine. Same with weights. We're all far away. We need it because it's mental health," she said.Action News reached out to the gym owner.Christopher Montoya said, "We are currently focusing on being able to serve our members and continue to walk with them through their health and fitness needs. In a time of so much uncertainty we believe now more than ever the foundation of a healthy lifestyle is paramount to navigating this journey and Thriving."Arias, however, said their next fine could be $500 if they don't close their doors.