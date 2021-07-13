heat

Scorching Fresno temperatures causes car windshield sun protector to melt

A northeast Fresno resident captured a photo of a melted windshield sun protector on a car on Sunday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scorching temperatures have hung around Central California for the last several days.

If you've felt like you're melting under the Valley's sweltering heat, you won't be too surprised by a shocking photo shared by an ABC30 insider.

A northeast Fresno resident captured a photo of a melted windshield sun protector on a car near Cedar and Nees Avenues on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Hanford reported that the Fresno Airport recorded temperatures of 114 degrees on Sunday.

Although Fresno didn't break the all-time record high of 115 degrees, it was the hottest July 11 recorded for the city since 1896. The previous record for the day was 110 degrees.




