weather

Good news, Central Valley! There's a cooldown coming up

There are signs that this record heat wave is starting to weaken.
By and Joyeeta Biswas
EMBED <>More Videos

Good news, Central Valley! There's a cooldown coming up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you, like us, have been suffering through this record heat wave in the Central Valley, take heart.

There are signs that it's starting to weaken.

Accuweather alerts about extreme heat conditions will remain in effect through Wednesday, but the temperatures will drop closer to 100 and even down to the 90s before the weekend.

Tuesday will likely hit a high of 104 or 105 degrees, a couple of degrees less hot than Monday. And slightly lower on Wednesday.

But the real good news is for Thursday, which will bring temperatures ranging to the upper 90s. That should last for at least four or five days.

Still, until that cooldown arrives - stay safe! Temperatures will remain in the dangerous range until then, especially for certain populations vulnerable to heat-related illnesses - infants and children up to four years of age, people 65 years of age and older, and people who are ill or on certain medications.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnoweatherfresnoheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Accuweather Forecast
Smoke-filled skies trigger an air quality alert, but aid firefighters
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News