Good news, Central Valley! There's a cooldown coming up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you, like us, have been suffering through this record heat wave in the Central Valley, take heart.There are signs that it's starting to weaken.Accuweather alerts about extreme heat conditions will remain in effect through Wednesday, but the temperatures will drop closer to 100 and even down to the 90s before the weekend.Tuesday will likely hit a high of 104 or 105 degrees, a couple of degrees less hot than Monday. And slightly lower on Wednesday.But the real good news is for Thursday, which will bring temperatures ranging to the upper 90s. That should last for at least four or five days.Still, until that cooldown arrives - stay safe! Temperatures will remain in the dangerous range until then, especially for certain populations vulnerable to heat-related illnesses - infants and children up to four years of age, people 65 years of age and older, and people who are ill or on certain medications.