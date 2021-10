Fresno reopens public pools to help you cool off amid heat wave

Regular pools

Learner pools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As most of Central California heads toward a stretch of record-breaking heat, local officials are offering multiple ways for residents to stay cool.Swimming pools across the city of Fresno have opene d and city officials said they would remain open through the summer this year.The pools are open from 1 to 5 pm Monday through Sunday.Anyone at least 3 years old and at least 3 feet tall and potty trained can swim in these pools. Swimmers 17 years and younger must pay $1 and those 18 and older must pay $2. No flotation devices, pool toys or swim diapers are allowed.760 Mayor St. (Ventura & A St)1350 E. Annadale (Elm & Annadale)4670 E. Butler (Maple & Butler)Only kids at least 5 years of age but not older than 12, and at least 3 feet tall, can swim in these pools. There is no cost for recreational swimming at learner pools. No flotation devices, pool toys or swim diapers are allowed.3566 E. Dakota Ave. (On Dakota, between Millbrook & First)535 S. Trinity (Hwy 180 & Trinity)7170 N. San Pablo (Herndon & San Pablo)808 W. Dakota (Fruit & Dakota)745 N. First (First & Belmont)