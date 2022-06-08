Student-made garden at Fresno High School revealed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno High School students got their hands dirty creating their own community garden on campus.The president of the garden club, Mikaili Harris, says she takes pride in all of their hard work.After five months of planning, students alongside city and school officials held a ribbon-cutting for the new garden.The Garden Club Advisor says this is a great way for students to get involved and give back.Beautify Fresno has an established club at Fresno High School.Just last month, that Beautify Fresno Club built the garden boxes and the garden club joined in to fill them.Local businesses also pitched in - donating the lumber, soil, and even the plants.The Beautify Fresno Club advisor says she's proud of their accomplishment."Too many kids are too far removed from where their food comes and they don't understand the effort and labor, the getting dirty part that produces the food, says Jamie Anthony.The garden is already producing a variety of fresh food -- lettuce, tomatoes, squash, cucumber, onions, radishes and even a mystery melon.The clubs set up drip lines to help water the plants throughout the Summer months.Student Omar Carro says he's not only looking forward to the harvest, but also making the crops available to students in the future."I'm really excited to see in a couple of years how big the garden is," he said.Once the fruit and vegetables are harvested, the garden club will turn over the dirt for fall crops.