Reward for info on murder of Fresno mother and baby to be increased

Valley Crime Stoppers and federal investigators will officially raise the reward to $25,000 Thursday.

A Fresno family is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old baby, Celine as police search for their killer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are increasing the reward for information on the murder of a young Fresno mother and her baby.

Fresno police found 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and three-week-old Celine shot to death in southwest Fresno on September 24.

Valley Crime Stoppers and federal investigators will officially raise the reward to $25,000 Thursday.

RELATED: Loved ones remember teen mother and infant killed in southwest Fresno shooting

Officials hope the increased reward will lead to the information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.