Loved ones remember teen mother and infant killed in southwest Fresno shooting

A Fresno family is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old baby, Celine as police search for their killer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crime scene tape remains tied to the fence outside the Solorio-Rivera home.

It's where family and friends came together Tuesday night to remember two young lives cut tragically short -- 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old baby, Celine.

Three days ago, police surrounded the area after family members reported multiple gunshots.

The two were struck several times and were dead by the time paramedics arrived.

"It's just tragic to see that the family's going through this," says Oscar Rodriguez. "We've walked with Yanelly throughout her teenage years and she was a great young lady. To see this happen to her, it really hurts my heart."

With candles and music, dozens of loved ones prayed together and remembered Yanelly and Celine.

"There is ugliness out there, but we want to comfort the family with a peaceful, good vigil for family and it's an opening to what's to come," Rodriguez said. "We want the family to know we're always here with them."

Detectives say they're working with the family, searching for video surveillance from the area and speaking with witnesses to identify a suspect.

In the meantime, family and friends are offering support and trying to uplift them in their fight for justice.