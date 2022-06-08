Fresno Humane says it's in crisis mode

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local animal shelter is calling on the community to help find homes for strays and surrenders.Fresno Humane Animal Services tells us they're in 'crisis mode' because the shelter is running out of room for dogs.While some animals are taken in from the street, others are simply lost and end up at the shelter.Fresno Humane is now offering a new service to help people who believe they've found a lost pet, and are willing to take care of the animal."If they do hold onto the pet for what we're calling on the found 48, we do scan the pet and they post pictures on our website to make it easy for people to find. If an owner says, 'Hey that's my dog, then we'll connect them and get them back home'," says president Brenda Mitchell.If you would like to adopt a dog from Fresno Humane, fixed large breed dogs are free all summer.Volunteers are also welcome to foster dogs short-term to free up space in the shelter.