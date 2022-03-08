Pets & Animals

Fresno Humane set to open brand new facility

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Humane set to open brand new facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- About 90 dogs and cats took a little stroll or were loaded up to take a trip.

Hopefully, their next stop will be a brief one before they find a permanent home.

The site of the old Fresno County morque has served as a "temporary" home for nine years but now, Fresno Humane Animal Services gets a fresh start.

"It's been a long time coming," says Environmental Health Division Manager Steven Rhodes. "Right now, the animals have been sheltered in outdoor enclosures. Now, we're talking about indoor enclosures."

The new $9 million shelter isn't far away, which is good because several trips had to be made.

The 10,000 square foot facility is designed to serve all of Fresno County beyond Fresno city limits.

Rhodes says the new facility offers a much better environment.

"Having to manage hot and cold weather conditions for the animals, now we're going to have a much better situation that's not only good for the animals but much better for the employees too," he said.

The new facility has three buildings: One for administration, a kennel and an intake facility.

"The new animals that come from out in the public, where they're picked up by animal control officers, will come to that building first," Rhodes said.

Strays will be observed for illness before they join the general shelter population.

The new shelter will be open Tuesday at 9 am.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnopets
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Extra support at Kings County high schools after a crash kills teen
Investigations underway after racism targeting 2 Valley soccer teams
Valley businesses feeling impact of high gas prices
Tulare murder suspect believed to be in Fresno after seen leaving bar
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Meet Olivia, 2022 Kids Day Ambassador
Show More
Police identify man injured in exchange of gunfire with officers
Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city
Over 20,000 port workers refuse to load or unload Russian cargo
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics
UCSF Fresno creates program to diversify healthcare workforce
More TOP STORIES News