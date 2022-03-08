Fresno Humane set to open brand new facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- About 90 dogs and cats took a little stroll or were loaded up to take a trip.Hopefully, their next stop will be a brief one before they find a permanent home.The site of the old Fresno County morque has served as a "temporary" home for nine years but now, Fresno Humane Animal Services gets a fresh start."It's been a long time coming," says Environmental Health Division Manager Steven Rhodes. "Right now, the animals have been sheltered in outdoor enclosures. Now, we're talking about indoor enclosures."The new $9 million shelter isn't far away, which is good because several trips had to be made.The 10,000 square foot facility is designed to serve all of Fresno County beyond Fresno city limits.Rhodes says the new facility offers a much better environment."Having to manage hot and cold weather conditions for the animals, now we're going to have a much better situation that's not only good for the animals but much better for the employees too," he said.The new facility has three buildings: One for administration, a kennel and an intake facility."The new animals that come from out in the public, where they're picked up by animal control officers, will come to that building first," Rhodes said.Strays will be observed for illness before they join the general shelter population.The new shelter will be open Tuesday at 9 am.