Fresno jail shooter sentenced to 112 years to life

Wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit reserved for violent offenders and a newly shaved head Thong Vang quietly listened as the judge sentenced him to 112 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of two correctional officers inside the front lobby of the Fresno County jail."Happy is the wrong word but it is a just sentence. With this sentence, he'll never get out of prison and he'll never hurt anyone else again," said prosecutor William Lacy.Officers Juanita Davila and Malama Scanlan were injured in the 2016 shooting. During the trial, the defense claimed Vang shot the two in self-defense but video from the jail lobby clearly shows Vang pulled out his gun first. Several members of the Security Emergency Response Team attended Friday's sentencing to show solidarity with the victims. Scanlan's son traveled from Utah to speak on behalf of the family."There's not much that can be done to fix the situation but at least move in the right direction to see that this man suffer the consequences of his actions," said Robert Scanlan.The healing process is far from over, Officer Scanlan's road to recovery following the shooting remains a long one."Dad is good he just had two major surgeries down in Newport he's back in Gardena right now at a temporary place but he's a lot more alert he's up throughout the day and he's up all night as well so I get to talk to him a lot," said Robert Scanlan.This will be Vang's second stint in prison. He was released in 2014 after serving 16 years on a rape conviction."He's proven he's not going to get any better and proven he cannot act in a civilized manner when he's not in prison and he belongs behind bars and I'm glad that's where he's going to be for the rest of his life," Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.