Jury finds Fresno County Jail shooter guilty on all counts

There was no celebration, just silent vindication for the law enforcement community. They walked out of the courtroom Thursday, with quiet satisfaction."It was very emotional and I think the verdict was correct, of course," said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.Thong Vang showed no reaction as he was found guilty on all counts for the attempted murders of Juanita Davila and Malama Scanlan.During the trial Vang used a self-defense claim, saying he only pulled out his gun after a lieutenant fired at him first. Video from the jail's lobby showed otherwise."The evidence was pretty clear and overwhelming, so I'm glad they ruled the way they did," said Prosecutor William Lacy.Vang also testified he was high on meth that day and looking for help inside the jail. He had broken up with his girlfriend and feared she was out to get him.After nine hours of deliberation, the jurors didn't buy his story.Sheriff Mims says even though the trial is over, the damage left behind by Vang's actions can never fully heal. "It's not over for these families, not only will Vang suffer the consequences for the rest of his life, so will these families."Vang could face life in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for next month.The family of Malama Scanlan sent out this statement after the verdict was read:Juanita Davila sent out this statement after the verdict was read: