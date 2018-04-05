Fresno man hailed a hero after performing CPR on a toddler who nearly drowned in backyard pool

Fresno Police say the 14-month-old got into the yard on her own and fell into the pool. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is being hailed a hero after helping a toddler Wednesday who fell into a pool and nearly drowned.

It happened at a home near Lucerne and Hedges in Central Fresno.

Fresno Police say the 14-month-old got into the yard on her own and fell into the pool.

Neighbor Eric Jones performed CPR on the little girl after hearing someone scream help.

"I just put some air inside her and keep her on her side and when water came up you hear that air inside her and that was relief that was all I needed to hear."

Fresno Police say the toddler was conscious when transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

At this time, authorities have no reason to believe there was foul play.
