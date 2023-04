FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man was killed Sunday morning when the vehicle he was working off slipped off its support and fell on him.

It happened at about 9 am in the Fig Garden neighborhood near North Fruit Avenue and West Gettysburg Avenue.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was working on his propped-up car when the vehicle slipped off what was holding it up and fell on him.

The man was later declared dead.