Fresno churchgoers thankful to be back attending Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve

For many Catholic families, it's a chance to pass down traditions to younger generations.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Catholics were eager to return to Christmas Eve Mass this year.

At St. John's Cathedral in downtown Fresno, the early evening Christmas Eve Mass made a return on Friday after COVID shut down churches last year.

Many of those making their way into the Cathedral were thankful to be able to celebrate in person this year while still being mindful of COVID protocols.

For many Catholic families, it's a chance to pass down traditions to younger generations.

Hip Gonzalez and his wife, Carolyn Gonzalez, brought their grandchildren to Christmas Eve Mass to teach them about their faith and the meaning of Christmas.

"We want them to know they have to come thank God for what they've received," said Carolyn Gonzalez.

It's a chance to celebrate the holiday and take part in sacred traditions.

"It's just a beautiful peace that I get coming," said Rosalie Marquez.

The Diocese of Fresno has ordered masks to be worn at all times inside its Catholic churches, except while receiving Communion.

Everyone we spoke with described getting to participate in this sacred practice as like getting to come home for the holiday.

