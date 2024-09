Fresno Master Chorale putting on unique concert experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Talented singers will be combining orchestral music and dynamic digital displays for a concert unlike any other before it.

It's being put on by the Fresno Master Chorale.

We sat down with board president and longtime member Alan Peters and Soprano vocalist, Sherah Moore-Burdick, to talk about "The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci and Illuminare."

