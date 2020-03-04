Dyer leads Janz in primary election to choose Fresno's next mayor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5984875" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno mayoral candidate and former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer sits down with Action News after promising Super Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the Fresno mayoral primary, former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer continues to hold the lead over Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz.With 100% of precincts reporting, Dyer leads with 54% of the vote. Janz is in second with 36%, leading Richard B. Renteria, Bill Gates, Floyd D. Harris Jr., Nickolas Wildstar and Brian E. Jefferson.If one candidate in the Fresno mayoral primary wins 50% plus one vote or more in the primary, they'll be elected mayor outright. If not, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.At his watch party Tuesday night, Dyer's crowd hit the dance floor.During his message, he said his campaign centered around making Fresno more inclusive."That's the hope. I knew it was difficult going in. When you have seven candidates running its difficult to win outright in a primary," Dyer said. "But the fact that we came in so high with the first reporting. Caused us to be optimistic, but there's a long way to go."Andrew Janz has not conceded, and continues to hold out hope.The prosecutor gained ground throughout the evening, as he expected. He said many of his younger supporters cast their ballot on election day.Janz thanked the crowd and said he's grateful for all of their hard work and volunteer hours. The 35-year-old said he brought a new fresh vision to Fresno and centered his campaign around being more inclusive."I want to say thank you to everybody who believed in this campaign. Thank you to everybody who believed in a bigger and better Fresno," Janz said.Janz said no matter the outcome, he will continue to serve the community as a prosecutor. He also said he would continue to fight for the poor and underserved in Fresno.