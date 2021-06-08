Fresno Mayor launches foundation to provide scholarships to Valley students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says his new foundation will help to improve the lives of Fresno residents, and especially young people.On Monday, the Mayor held a conference to introduce the "One Fresno Foundation."The foundation will invest in the future leaders of the Central Valley.The mayor says the foundation will be funded by private donations and private-public partnerships.The foundation will also provide scholarships to high school grads who are looking to further their education, whether it be college, technical trade school, or the police academy."We want to be able to provide that to our disadvantage youth from these neighborhoods, and again that's the overall purpose of this foundation," said Dyer.Dyer says the foundation will also host activities and experiences to get Fresno's youth involved in positive environments.