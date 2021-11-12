BREAKING NEWS
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
mental health
New center offering free mental health counseling in Fresno
KFSN
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new center is providing mental health services to the community of Fresno--at often no cost.
The Birdie Lou Counseling Center opened its doors on Thursday for the first time.
The new facility offers free counseling services.
The center is named after Birdie Lou Tatum, the grandmother of the lead doctor for the center.
