New center offering free mental health counseling in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new center is providing mental health services to the community of Fresno--at often no cost.

The Birdie Lou Counseling Center opened its doors on Thursday for the first time.

The new facility offers free counseling services.

The center is named after Birdie Lou Tatum, the grandmother of the lead doctor for the center.

