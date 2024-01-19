'Conversations on a Bench' hopes to bring solutions for Valley's homelessness crisis

Fresno Mission will now use these conversations to launch new projects, as well as advocate for and inspire change.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mission's "Conversation on a Bench" wrapped up at 3 p.m. Thursday.

For 24 hours, the CEO sat outside on a bench to listen to local leaders and community members about the homelessness crisis in the Valley.

Matt Dildine shared with Action News some of the stories he heard during the event.

"He's on SSI, and he has an apartment and rent keeps going up," he said. "Mother that was with me yesterday saying, 'I got an eviction notice December 26, the day after Christmas.'"

People sat on the bench and expressed their concerns about the ongoing issue.

According to Fresno resident Michael Rodriguez, money is being spent on things that shouldn't be a priority -- such as bike lanes.

"They could have refurbished all these abandoned buildings, hotels and taken everybody off the streets with that kind of money," Rodriguez said.

Dildine also heard community member's solutions.

"I want to build a homeless shelter, but first I want to start small," said 8-year-old Victor Cabrera.

Kids and teens joined in on the conversation and asked how they can help.

The unique effort was also a way for Fresno Mission and local leaders to raise awareness about what's already being done to address the growing issue - such as providing housing to those with behavioral health needs.

"We're going to be opening another space for living right down the street here next to McDonald's," said Sal Quintero, with Fresno County Board of Supervisors. "It's going to be called The Arthur."

Every conversation on the bench was informative and helpful to Dildine, but he said it shined a brighter light on the importance of providing resources to those on the verge of homelessness.

"They're people that are on fixed incomes, people that are retired on Social Security, single mothers -- and the goal line for sustainability keeps getting moved," he said.

Fresno Mission will now use these conversations to launch new projects, as well as advocate for and inspire change.

