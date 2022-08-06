Fresno nonprofit robbed, vandalized by same criminals 3 times in last 6 months

'They are stealing from the children and that's... that's hard to swallow.'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers with a Valley nonprofit are frustrated and fed up after being targeted by brazen burglars multiple times over the last 6 months.

Security cameras captured the suspects stealing an entire ATM from the Fresno Moose Lodge 445.

You can see two men walking around the building at Dakota and Chestnut sometime before 6 on Friday morning.

Then they back up their truck to glass doors, smash them open, and rip out the whole ATM.

A neighboring business recorded the men taking off and stopping to push the machine further into the pickup bed.

The lodge says the same people broke in back in March through a side gate and stole about 20 cases of beer.

Then in May, they say the thieves took alcohol from behind the bar and one man ripped a jukebox off the wall.

The Moose Lodge says what hurts the most is that the crimes impact their ability to fundraise.

They are currently collecting donations to send firefighters to the 911 memorial and their charity called Moose Heart helps give local kids opportunities for higher education.

"That's the frustrating part, that's the part where I start getting choked up, is that they are stealing from the children and that's, that's hard to swallow," says president Michael Boltz.

This latest crime came even after the non-profit upgraded its security.

Police tell us they're aware of two incidents, but there's no word yet on potential suspects.