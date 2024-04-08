Fresno musician's trailer stolen with equipment inside

A Fresno musician is in search of her trailer filled with thousands of dollars worth of equipment. It was stolen from a local storage facility.

A Fresno musician is in search of her trailer filled with thousands of dollars worth of equipment. It was stolen from a local storage facility.

A Fresno musician is in search of her trailer filled with thousands of dollars worth of equipment. It was stolen from a local storage facility.

A Fresno musician is in search of her trailer filled with thousands of dollars worth of equipment. It was stolen from a local storage facility.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno musician Margo Montoya made a disturbing discovery when she recently went to pick up her trailer full of equipment.

She says she dropped it off at a west central Fresno storage facility after performing on March 23.

When she went back two weeks later, it was gone.

"I've been parking here at the space for a few years now, and we've really never had any trouble," she said.

From power cords to speakers and lights, photos show a few of the items that were stolen. She estimates the total value of the items at more than $20,000.

Montoya says she and her band Eminet Grove have performed across the Central Valley and along the Central Coast.

She's been performing for over 30 years and is crushed that someone would take everything she's worked so hard for.

She had a message for the thieves.

"Make a choice to do the right thing and return it," she said. "They know where they got it from, so they can put it right back where they got it from. That would be great."

Montoya is unsure if insurance will cover the cost of the stolen equipment.

The Fresno Police Department has confirmed with Action News they are investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives.

Montoya is also a teacher at Fig Garden Elementary School, so she works hard around the clock to make a living and pursue her passion.

She and her band have four shows this month.

Thankfully, another musician friend in the area is lending her equipment for the next few shows, but they are hoping someone will come forward with information to help get her trailer back soon.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.