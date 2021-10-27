Fresno Pacific board rejects request for LGBTQ+ Pride Club on campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An LGBTQ+ Pride Club will not be moving forward at Fresno Pacific University.Earlier this month, a group trying to form the Pride Club on campus told us they hit a roadblockTheir application got bogged down by administrators.Students who work on the campus newspaper also said the university discouraged them from reporting on the club or its issues.The Board of Trustees took up the matter on at a meeting Saturday and rejected the club.The FPU board released a statement saying the club, "was not consistent with the Confession of Faith of the university."As a private, faith-based university, Fresno Pacific has a religious exemption to Title IX, the federal civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination.