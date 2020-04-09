Fresno Pacific University reschedules spring commencement for December

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University has rescheduled its spring commencement ceremony for December after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Administrators said it would combine its spring and fall ceremonies to celebrate all of its 2020 graduates.The ceremony will take place Saturday, December 12 at the Selland Arena at 10 a.m."I am deeply grateful for our community's resilience in the face of adversity, and I am committed to celebrating with you," University President Dr. Joseph Jones said in a press release.The university said May graduates will still receive their diplomas in the mail over the summer. More information regarding the ceremony will be released at a later date.Fresno Pacific closed its campus as the outbreak of the coronavirus grew last month. All classes were moved online and all spring events were canceled.